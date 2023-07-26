Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha was attacked by a crow at the parliament on Tuesday as he was outside the building, filed in hand, talking over the phone. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) did not let this opportunity go to quip with an age old Hindi saying- Jhoot Bole Kauvva Kate' ( The crow bites the liar ).

The layered dig at the the popular AAP MP comes as the Cabinet passed the Delhi Ordinance Bill despite ongoing protests from Opposition leaders. The legislation was approved by a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening. A bill is likely to be tabled in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament to replace the ordinance.

Images of MP Chadha being attacked by the crow were taken by news agency PTI. It is a collage of images which show a crow flying very close to the MP's head, while MP Chadha dunks to avoid an injury.

BJP Delhi took to Twitter to share the images and wrote, “Liar bites the crow 👇 Till today I had only heard, today I also saw that the crow bitten the liar!"

The post, which garnered over 4,000 likes and nearly 1,400 retweets, has worried netizens.

See the tweet here