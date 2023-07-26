Raghav Chadha gets attacked by crow outside Parliament, BJP quips ‘jhooth bole kauvva kate’ | See pics2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha was attacked by a crow at the parliament. The BJP took the opportunity to mock Chadha with an old Hindi saying.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha was attacked by a crow at the parliament on Tuesday as he was outside the building, filed in hand, talking over the phone. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) did not let this opportunity go to quip with an age old Hindi saying- Jhoot Bole Kauvva Kate' (The crow bites the liar).
Later, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejinder Pall Singh Bagga also took to Twitter sharing the series of images and wrote, “My heart is very distressed by the news of attack by crows on Honorable MP @raghav_chadha ji. Hope you are in good health.".
Earlier, MP Raghav Chadha wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday, urging him not to allow a bill that seeks to replace the Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi to be introduced in the Upper House of Parliament.
In his letter to Dhankhar, Chadha termed the Bill "unconstitutional" and urged the Rajya Sabha chairman to direct the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre to withdraw it and "save the Constitution".
The attack on the AAP MP comes as the Opposition has passed a no confidence motion against the ruling BJP-led NDA government in the Lok Sabha.
Speaking about the no-confidence motion, Chadha had said, "Many a time in India's Parliamentary history, critical instruments of debate, dialogue and discussion within Parliament are exercised. Regardless of the outcome of those instruments and motions, they are exercised with the sole objective of a long-duration discussion on an important issue subsequent to which the PM of India is compelled to come to Parliament and respond to the issues raised by the people and the Members of the Lok Sabha."
He added, “I think these parliamentary instruments actually strengthen India's democracy and must be exercised time and again to pressurise the government to come before the Lok Sabha and answer the questions."