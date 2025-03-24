BJP raised ‘fake’ reservation to Muslims issue to get Parliament adjourned: Congress

The Congress on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came up with a ‘completely fake’ issue to get Parliament adjourned and divert attention from the very serious matter of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma's conduct.

The BJP members in the Lok Sabha raised the issue of reservation for Muslims in government contracts in Karnataka and claimed that the state's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar purportedly suggested changing the Constitution to accommodate four per cent reservation for Muslims.

Advertisement

Shivakumar, has, however, said that he never suggested that the Constitution will be amended in any manner to give religion based reservation.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday in the pre-lunch session without transacting any business as treasury and opposition benches sparred over the issue of reservations to Muslims in Karnataka public contracts.

Advertisement

“Today the BJP came up with a completely fake issue to get Parliament adjourned so that the very serious issue of Justice Yashwant Varma's conduct does not get discussed,” said Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings is adjourned, after BJP MPs created ruckus over issue of reservation to Muslim in public contracts in Karnataka. Raising the issue in the Upper House, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the issue shouldn't be taken lightly.

“One of the senior members of the Congress party (Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar), who is holding a constitution post, has made a statement that they’re going to change the constitution of India…he has stated that Congress party will provide reservation to the Muslim community and for that they (Congress) will change the Constitution of India. This statement cannot be taken lightly,” Rijiju said.

Advertisement

Finding some excuse or the other: Priyanka Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra blamed the ruling party of making up its mind that it doesn't want the House to function. "It’s been many days now, they find some excuse or the other to (create ruckus)," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in Parliament complex after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for a second time during the day.

The BJP came up with a completely fake issue to get Parliament adjourned so that the very serious issue of Justice Yashwant Varma's conduct does not get discussed.

Late on Saturday night, the Supreme Court uploaded an in-house inquiry report, including photos and videos, to its website describing the alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash at Justice Varma's residence in the national capital.

As recommended in the 25-page report, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna constituted an in-house committee to conduct an inquiry and asked Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya not to assign any judicial work to Justice Varma.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)