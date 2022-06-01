BJP received 6.5 times more donations than Congress in 2020-21

BJP attracted donations from 2,206 contributors while Congress received donations from 1,059 donors
The total donations have been more than ₹633.66 crore by all the political parties, of which BJP has received nearly 75%
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outdid all the opposition parties in attracting crores of donations in the financial year 2020-21, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outdid all the opposition parties in attracting crores of donations in the financial year 2020-21, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
Citing the Election Commission of India's data, the daily report the Congress reported ₹74 crore only. However, BJP's donation saw a big decline in comparison to 2019-20's donation. The saffron party had received a donation of ₹785.77 crore in FY20. Also, donations to Congress were reduced from 139.01 crore (FY20) to ₹74 crore (FY21).
Citing the Election Commission of India's data, the daily report the Congress reported ₹74 crore only. However, BJP's donation saw a big decline in comparison to 2019-20's donation. The saffron party had received a donation of ₹785.77 crore in FY20. Also, donations to Congress were reduced from 139.01 crore (FY20) to ₹74 crore (FY21).
BJP attracted donations from 2,206 contributors while Congress received donations from 1,059 donors.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from BJP and Congress donation data, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party received the third-highest donation at ₹42.51 crore from 26 donors.
The report added that Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party got over ₹26.26 crore from 79 donors. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) received ₹12.85 crore from 226 donors. However, the report did not mention anything about the Aam Aadmi Party's donations.
The report added that large party donations to Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have disappeared.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The total donations have been more than ₹633.66 crore by all the political parties, of which BJP has received nearly 75% of it while the Congress cornered 11%. In 2019-20 as well, the BJP's declared donations were more than three times the aggregate declared by the Congress, Nationalist congress Party, Communist Party of India, communist Party of India (Marxist) and Trinamool Congress. During that year, BJP had received over 75% of the electoral bonds, followed by Congress at 9%.