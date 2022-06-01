BJP received 6.5 times more donations than Congress in 2020-21

The total donations have been more than ₹633.66 crore by all the political parties, of which BJP has received nearly 75% of it while the Congress cornered 11%. In 2019-20 as well, the BJP's declared donations were more than three times the aggregate declared by the Congress, Nationalist congress Party, Communist Party of India, communist Party of India (Marxist) and Trinamool Congress. During that year, BJP had received over 75% of the electoral bonds, followed by Congress at 9%.