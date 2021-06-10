BJP received 785 crore in contributions in 2019-20, Cong 139 crore

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : The ruling BJP received over ₹785 crore in contributions from individuals, electoral trusts and corporates in 2019-20 which is over five times more than what the Congress received during the same period.

Major contributors for the BJP included electoral trusts, corporates and leaders of the party itself among others.

Among the leaders who contributed to the party funds included Piyush Goyal, Pema Khandu, Kirron Kher and Raman Singh.

ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, Rare Enterprises, Ambuja Cement, Lodha Developers and Motilal Oswal were some of the corporate houses which contributed to the BJP's kitty.

New Democratic Electoral Trust, Prudent Electoral Trust, Jankalyan Electoral Trust and Triumph Electoral Trust also contributed to the BJP's funds.

According to the contribution report of the Congress, it received ₹139 crore as contributions. The Trinamool Congress received ₹8 crore, while CPI got ₹1.3 crore. The CPI (M) received ₹19.7 crore as contributions.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EC has extended the deadline for submission of the annual audit reports for 2019-20 to June 30.

