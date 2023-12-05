Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cornered the lion's share of the donation from the public, a report by the Election Commission of India shows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The saffron party's funding surged to ₹719 crore in fiscal year 2022-23, marking a 17.1% rise from FY 2021-22 when the party had received ₹614 crore of donations.

On the other hand, donations to Congress have dwindled to ₹79 crore in FY 2022-23 from ₹95.4 crore in the 2021-22 financial year.

Notably, the donation records mentioned in the Election Commission's report excludes amount below ₹20,000.

The highest donation to the BJP was from Prudent Electoral Trust of ₹252.7 crore, the ECI report showed.

In the case of donation to Congress, Kolkata-based MKJ enterprises Ltd contributed ₹20.25 crore to the party.

On the ECI list, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party received a donation of ₹37 crore in the last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, a report by the think tank Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) claimed that BJP received more funds than all other national parties put together, including via electoral bonds.

The BJP declared donations worth ₹10,122.03 crore between 2016-17 and 2021-22 while donations to Congress stood at ₹1,547.43 crore in the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The electoral bonds generated donations was over ₹9,188 crore between 2016-17 and 2021-22 for all political parties, the ADR report mentioned. Of this, the BJP received ₹5,272 crore and the Congress received ₹952 crore, while the rest went to other parties.

According to the ADR, national parties witnessed a significant surge in electoral bond donations, witnessing a 743% increase between FY 2017-18 and FY 2021-22.

In contrast, corporate donations to national parties increased by only 48% during the same period, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The electoral bonds scheme was introduced in 2017 by way of a Finance Bill and was implemented in 2018. Any individual or an entity can make donations to registered political parties while maintaining donor anonymity. The bonds are sold in multiples of ₹1,000, ₹10,000, ₹1 lakh, ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore. The electoral bonds can be purchased from authorised branches of the State Bank of India. Then political parties have to encash the donation within a stipulated time.

