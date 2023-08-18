‘The bulls were released by the BJP, they were released at the behest of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged, when his cavalcade evaded several instances of hitting bulls on the way to Fatehpur.

The Samajwadi party chief said that on the orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has let loose bulls between the Banda and Fatehpur districts stretch.

Akhilesh Yadav insisted that the purpose to release bulls was derail Samajwadi Party's event in Fatehpur. The former chief minister was about to attend a party cadre's camp – Lok Jan Abhiyan – in Fatehpur when he alleged to have met with instances of his cavalcade being nearly hit by bulls on the road.

“My cavalcade nearly collided with bulls at several places between Banda and Fatehpur. The bulls were released by the BJP, they were released at the behest of chief minister by the DM to derail the party's event in Fatehpur," he told reporters, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Accusing the ruling BJP government of corruption, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said it was the responsibility of his party to spread the "truth" among the people.

In his address at the conclusion of the party's Lok Jagran Abhiyan in Banda on Thursday, Yadav said, “There is corruption in every scheme of the BJP government. If we socialists do not wake the people up, then the BJP will lead the people into darkness. It is the responsibility of samajwadis to reach out to the public and tell them the truth."

Continuing his attack on the BJP, he said, “Samajwadi Party is competing with a party that lies even after swearing by god's name."

Yadav said that the BJP government does mot accept these problems, which willlead to the downfall. "Corruption has taken place on a large scale in Bundelkhand. Everyone has seen it. The Bundelkhand Expressway collapsed after the Prime Minister inaugurated it but the BJP government did not investigate this corruption," he said.

Yadav added, “The Prime Minister talked about making missiles in Bundelkhand. Ask the BJP on the whereabouts of these missiles? Where are crores of rupees going?"

He added that opposition bloc INDIA and PDA -- a combination of "Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and alpasankhyak (minorities)" -- will together win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in next year's 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.