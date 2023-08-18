'BJP released bulls': Akhilesh Yadav accuses CM Adityanath of derailing Samajwadi Party event in Fatehpur1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of releasing bulls, on the directions of BJP leader and Uttar Pardesh CM Yogi Adityanath, to disrupt his party's event in Fatehpur.
‘The bulls were released by the BJP, they were released at the behest of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged, when his cavalcade evaded several instances of hitting bulls on the way to Fatehpur.
