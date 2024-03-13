BJP candidate list 2: Nitin Gadkari to contest Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur
Nitin Gadkari, a prominent BJP leader, to contest from Nagpur in Lok Sabha elections. Shiv Sena chief urged him to leave the BJP if 'insulted'.
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari will contest the Lok Sabha polls for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Maharshtra's Nagpur, according to the second list of candidates released by the party on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message