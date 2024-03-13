BJP candidate list 2: Nitin Gadkari to contest Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari will contest the Lok Sabha polls for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Maharshtra's Nagpur, according to the second list of candidates released by the party on Wednesday.

The former BJP president, Nitin Gadkari is one of the longest serving ministers of the Narendra Modi government, and had assumed the charge of Road Minister in 2014.

He has also served as the Minister of Shipping, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Currently also, Gadkari is a Member of Parliament from Nagpur.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray again asked Gadkari to leave the BJP if he is being "insulted". Thackeray said that Sena (UBT), the Maharashtra opposition, would ensure his victory in Lok Sabha elections.

BJP releases second list of candidates

The BJP, in its second list, named 72 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Singh Thakur.

Former chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Basavaraj Bommai, and Trivendra Singh Rawat also made it to BJP's second list.

Khattar, who resigned from the post of Haryana's Chief Minister yesterday (March 12), will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Karnal.

The party had fielded its chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni from Uttarakhand's Garhwal.

In Delhi, BJP has introduced two new candidates for the Lok Sabha polls-- Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi will fight from Dharwad in Karnataka, while former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra will contest from Shimoga.

The BJP had announced its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls earlier this month. The list contained over 190 names.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are slated for April-May.

(With agency inputs)

