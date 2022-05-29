BJP releases list of 16 candidates for elections to Rajya Sabha. Details here

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will contest from Karnataka, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will contest the RS polls from Maharashtra
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its list of 16 candidates for elections to the Rajya Sabha. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will contest from Karnataka, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will contest the RS polls from Maharashtra.
Of the 16 candidates, six are from Uttar Pradesh. The party has fielded two women -- Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav -- from the state.
