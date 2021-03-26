The Belgaum constituency fell vacant following the death of Mangala Suresh Angadi's husband
By-elections for these seats will be held on April 17 and results will be declared on May 2
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former IAS officer K Ratna Prabha as its candidate in Tirupati for the Lok Sabha by-polls in Andhra Pradesh and Mangala Suresh Angadi to the Belgaum parliamentary constituency in Karnataka.
The Belgaum constituency fell vacant following the death of Mangala Suresh Angadi's husband and Union minister Suresh Angadi last year.