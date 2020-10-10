Home >Politics >News >BJP's CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar elections
The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly
BJP's CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar elections

1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2020, 03:59 PM IST ANI

  • This will be the second CEC meeting of the BJP over the ensuing polls
  • Elections in the state will be held in 3 phases beginning from 28 Oct and the results will be declared on 10 Nov

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to meet here on Saturday evening to discuss the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly Election in Bihar.

This will be the second CEC meeting of the BJP over the ensuing polls.

Notably, the BJP had earlier this week formally inducted the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and assigned the party 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for the Bihar polls.

The party, which is considered to have influence among extremely backward classes (EBCs) in the state, is seen as a replacement for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which recently left the NDA in the state.

Janata Dal-United (JDU), on the other hand, had earlier this week released a list of 115 candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls. Interestingly, the party has denied tickets to 11 of its sitting MLAs while accommodating the turncoats.

The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly. JD-U, which has a share of 122 seats according to the understanding, has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota.

Elections in the state will be held in three phases beginning from October 28 and the results will be declared on November 10.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

