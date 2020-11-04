BJP’s changing equations with NDA allies, in four charts

The exit of allies cost the NDA 22 of the 336 Lok Sabha seats it originally had in 2014. But the NDA returned with an even higher tally of 352 seats in 2019, thanks to the BJP’s own improved performance. After the 2019 elections, the NDA has already lost 21 Lok Sabha seats, primarily due to the exit of the Shiv Sena. BJP’s oldest ally had won 18 seats in the 2019 elections. But it is still three and a half years for the next elections, and the NDA still retains a dominant position in the Lok Sabha today. It is also possible that the BJP may be able to attract new parties to join the alliance ahead of the next elections, just as it did ahead of the 2019 elections.