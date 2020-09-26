BJP's new team: Mukul Roy, Tejasvi Surya promoted; Ram Madhav gets replaced

NEW DELHI : In a major reshuffle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 26 September replaced senior leaders of the party such as Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey as general secretaries with new faces as party's office bearers. BJP president JP Nadda announced a new team of party's national office-bearers, which has an element of continuity as well as change.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new team and wrote, "Congratulations and best wishes to the new team. I am confident they will uphold the glorious tradition of our Party of serving the people of India selflessly and with dedication. May they work hard to empower the poor and marginalised."

The list of eight general secretaries, crucial organisation position in the party as they are the link between state and central leadership, has five new faces with Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya being retained.

Ram Madhav, Anil Jain replaced

However, Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Saroj Pandey and Anil Jain have been replaced with new faces. Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D Purandareshwaei, C T Ravi, Tarun Chugh and Dilip Saikia are new choices as general secretaries.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, a fiery speaker, has been made the president of the party's youth wing in place of Poonam Mahajan.

The party has also expanded its list of spokesperson to 23, with MP Anil Baluni being elevated as the chief spokesperson and remaining its media head.

