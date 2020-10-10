The putting up of posters comes amid an uneasy calm on the India China border with tens of thousands of troops in close proximity to each other and the ever present danger of a sparking of tensions leading to a conflict. A violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on 15 June led to the deaths of 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers. A number of rounds of talks at the military and diplomatic levels have not yielded any results with Chinese troops not budging from several areas they have intruded into since May. The next round of talks at the level of senior military commanders is to take place on Monday.