BJP says Nitish Kumar to be CM even if it outperforms JD(U)

The 37-year-old LJP president has sought to pit his agenda against "saat nishchay" (seven resolves) programme of the Chief Minister. Journalists present at the press conference also posed a question about whether the BJP will insist on having its own Chief Minister if it performed better than the JD(U) in the October-November polls. Speculations in this regard have grown strong since the Lok Sabha polls of last year wherein both BJP and JD(U) contested 17 seats each and the former won all but the latter settled with all but one.