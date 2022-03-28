BJP scared of AAP, says Sisodia after Chandigarh employees brought under Centre's rule1 min read . 01:06 PM IST
The central government announced that service condition of Union territory Chandigarh employees to be aligned to central civil services
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took a dig at PM Modi-led BJP saying the saffron party is scared of the Aam Aadmi party's "rising footprint". Sisodia's comment came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Chandigarh administration employees' services condition will be aligned to that of central services.
Sisodia on Twitter wrote Shah did not “take away Chandigarh powers" when Congress was ruling in Punjab.
But soon after the AAP formed its government in Punjab, the home minister announced the move as "the BJP is scared of rising footprints" of the AAP, Sisodia said.
On Sunday Shah arrived at Chandigarh and announced that the service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh Union Territory administration will now be aligned to that of the central civil services and this will benefit them in a "big way". With the decision, the retirement age of employees in the Union Territory will increase from 58 to 60 years, Shah said
He also said that women employees will now get child care leave of two years from the current one year.
The Union minister made the announcement after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a slew of projects of the Chandigarh Police here.
The Union Territory of Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.
