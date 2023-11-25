The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking suspension of his account on the X platform. The saffron party also requested the ECI to issue directions to the Chief Election Officer Rajasthan for filing a criminal complaint and initiating criminal prosecution against the Congress MP. According to the BJP, Rahul Gandhi has violated the code of conduct as the voting for the Rajasthan Assembly election is underway. Rajasthan polls LIVE updates Rahul Gandhi on Saturday posted a tweet in Hindi on the social media platform X saying, "Rajasthan will choose free treatment. Rajasthan will choose cheaper gas cylinders. Rajasthan will choose an interest-free agricultural loan. Rajasthan will choose English education. Rajasthan will choose OPS. Rajasthan will choose the caste census. Today, go out in large numbers and exercise your franchise. Elect Congress government ". Following his tweet, the BJP wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India that read, "Rahul Gandhi has used social media platform X by flouting the 48 hours silence zone limit today". Rajasthan Poll: Voting to begin at 7 am across 199 seats | All you need to know The BJP added, "Posting such a message on the date of polling i.e. 25th of November 2023 amounts to committing an offence under section 126 Representation of People act 1951...". The violation of the aforesaid provisions of Section 126 is punishable with imprisonment up to a period of two years, or with a fine or both, the BJP wrote.

As per Section 126(1)(b) of the R. P. Act, 1951, no person shall display to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television, or other similar apparatus in any polling area during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll for any election in that polling area or on social media.

The voting for the Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 began at 7 am on Saturday and will continue till 6 pm.

The ruling Congress is eyeing another term while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP finished a close second at 73. Gehlot took oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents. The counting of votes for the Rajasthan poll has been scheduled for December 3.

Rajasthan recorded 24.74% polling for 199 assembly constituencies till 11.30 am, the Election Commission mentioned.

