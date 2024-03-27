This is not the first time that the BJP MP from Medinipur has courted controversy. In fact, he himself admits that his ‘unparliamentary’ language has led to controversies in the past

Bhartiya Janata Party President JP Nadda has sought an explanation from party leader and member of parliament (MP) Dilip Ghosh regarding his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a letter to Ghosh, Nadda said his comments were indecent, unparliamentary, and against the party's tradition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ghosh courted controversy when he asked Mamata Banerjee to ‘identify her own father’. Ghosh, who represents the Medinipur Lok Sabha seat, has been fielded from Bardhaman-Durgapur seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

This is not the first time that the BJP leader has courted controversy. In fact, he himself admits that his ‘unparliamentary’ language has also led to controversies in the past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Many people, including the party, said that I used unparliamentary language, if it is so, then I express my sadness at it...I will give an official reply to the notice," Ghosh told news agency ANI.

Here are some other occasions when Ghosh was at the centre of a political row.

‘Mamata Should Wear Bermudas’ In March 2021, during the campaign for West Bengal assembly elections, Dilip Ghosh sparked a row when he asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to wear bermudas to show her injured leg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If Mamata Banerjee wants to show her legs, she should wear a pair of bermudas," Ghosh, the then BJP West Bengal President, had said during a campaign in Purulia.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had injured her leg during a campaign at Nandigram in the run-up to polls in February 2021, which TMC won. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Now that the plaster has been removed, she has put on a crepe bandage. She has covered one of her legs with a saree while the other is left open. I’ve never seen anyone drape a saree like that."

‘Could’ve Dragged Mamata By Hair’ In December 2016, speaking at a rally in Howrah district, Ghosh abused Mamata Banerjee for going to Delhi and holding a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against demonetisation. Ghosh said that since the BJP was in power in Delhi, it could well hold her by the hair and throw her out.

"Our Chief Minister had gone to Delhi. She has made a lot of song and dance there. Tell me, we have our government there. If we had wanted, couldn't we have held her by the hair and thrown her out?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The comments sparked outrage among TMC leaders and workers at the time. The party condemned Ghosh for using "abusive and goonda-like" language against the Chief Minister.

“We have seen the abusive and goonda-like comments of Dilip Ghosh against our party supremo. We are not taking it lightly. We strongly condemn the language used by him," Trinamool Congress secretary-general Partha Chatterjee had said then, according to a report in NDTV.

Cow Milk Contains Gold In November 2019, Ghosh courted yet another controversy when he said that desi cow’s milk contained gold and is, therefore, yellowish in colour. Ghosh also targeted those who ate beef, calling them “anti-socials" and telling them to eat dog meat too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Desi cows have a hump on their back. Foreign breeds do not have a hump, and their backs are plain like that of a buffalo. The hump has ‘swarna nari’. When sunlight falls on the hump, it produces gold. That is why the milk of a desi cow is yellowish or lightly golden. It contains gold," Ghosh has said during a public meeting in Burdwan.

‘Beat Cops Up’ In September 2017, Ghosh had asked party workers to beat up policemen if they refused to lodge complaints against Trinamool Congress workers. Ghosh was heard in a video clip saying that it was a “democratic right in West Bengal" to assault policemen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If TMC workers can get away by assaulting the police, then why cannot we do the same? There is no wrong in doing that because it is one of the democratic rights in West Bengal. Here, if you beat up policemen, then you will come to power," Ghosh told party workers in Howrah.

