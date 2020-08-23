BJP sets target of winning three-fourth seats for NDA in Bihar assembly polls

The BJP meet shows that the saffron party is going ahead with its poll preparation in the politically crucial state that sends 40 MPs to Lok Sabha. The executive committee of the state was formed on March 20 last, but it could not hold any meeting till date due to Covid-induced lockdown enforced in Bihar on March 22 and subsequent nationwide shutdowns. Addrressing the meet, Fadnavis exhorted party leaders and workers to take developmental works done by both the central and state governments to the people. "We need to tell people about various works done by both governments- be it Atmanirbhar economic package, Garib Kalyan Yojana or the work done by the state government- as people forget them easily," Fadnavis said. He, however, did not touch the issue of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case which had triggered a bitter faceoff between his home state Maharashtra and Bihar, and instead kept his speech focused on political issues and elections. Criticising 15 years of Lalu Prasad-led RJD rule in the state which pushed Bihar 25-30 years back into backwardness, Fadnavis said, "people need to be reminded about the time when the state witnessed rampant corruption and nepotism and was ruined economically." "The NDA government has brought change in Bihar in past 15 years and put development back on rails and now the state will move faster in next five years and thats why it needs a government which can work in tandem with the Narendra Modi government, said Fadnavis, who began his speech with his reverential salutation "Pranam" to people of Bihar.