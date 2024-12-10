In the latest controversy, tthe BJP hit out at Arvind Kejriwal over his lavish bunglow, calling it a 'glass palace' built from looted public funds. The party shared video snippets of AAP supremo and former Delhi CM's house and slammed him saying 'special common man built this glass palace'.

BJP said, “By looting the hard-earned money of the people of Delhi, a 'special' common man built this glass palace!”

Look at the splendor of the glass palace of Kejriwal who said that he will not take car, bungalow, or security..., it also added.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Tuesday criticised AAP convenor's 'Sheesh Mahal', calls it 'blot on the democracy'.

"Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' has put a blot on the democracy of the country... The 'Sheesh Mahal' has demolished the narrative of 'Aam Aadmi' set by Arvind Kejriwal..," he said.

The reaction came after the BJP state President Virendraa Sachdeva released the video, claiming to show the interiors of AAP National Convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house.

Earlier today, BJP State President Virendraa Sachdeva speaking to ANI, accused Arvind Kejriwal of corruption, alleging that Kejriwal's official residence, dubbed "Sheesh Mahal", is a symbol of ill-gotten wealth.

Sachdeva also labelled the Kejriwal government as a "government of scams" that has brought shame to Delhi.

'It is the 'sheesh mahal' which he wanted to hide from the people of Delhi. We have shown the first video of it. Look at the bathroom and the gym of that house. There are granites and equipment, look at the sauna and jacuzzi baths, like that of a 7-star resort. This is the reality of the black money hoarded by Arvind Kejriwal who calls himself a common man. He has to answer why he wanted to hide his house and hide the key to the house. It is not a CM residence, it is a museum of corruption. They should open it for the people. I challenge him to open the doors of this palace and tell the people of Delhi how he has fooled them... This is a government of scams. They have shamed Delhi.,." he said.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat alleged that ₹42 crores of public funds were used to decorate the interior of the house, implying that Arvind Kejriwal has committed a massive fraud against the people of Delhi.