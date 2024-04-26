BJP shares 'video evidence' of former PM Manmohan Singh saying, 'Muslims should have first right to resources…'
BJP alleges Congress aims to impose Sharia law by bringing personal laws for a particular community, giving preference to Muslims in resources and rights.
The BJP alleged former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh had categorically stated that ‘Muslims should have first right when it comes to resources.’ And this shows Congress mindset to give preference to Muslims in everything, from reservation to resources.