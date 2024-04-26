The BJP alleged former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh had categorically stated that ‘Muslims should have first right when it comes to resources.’ And this shows Congress mindset to give preference to Muslims in everything, from reservation to resources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Posting a video of Manmohan Singh's speech on its X (previously Twitter) handle, BJP said, In the run up to Lok Sabha election 2009, Dr Manmohan Singh, reiterated his statement that minorities, especially poor Muslims, should get priority when it comes to the nation’s resources. He categorically stated that he stood by his earlier assertion that Muslims should have first right when it comes to resources.

“This unequivocal assertion by Dr Manmohan Singh demolishes the Congress’ canards and clarifications on his previous statement. It supports our assertion that preferential treatment to Muslims is a clear policy of the Congress Party. This is further proof of the Congress mindset to give preference to Muslims in everything, from reservation to resources," the post also reads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress ‘Nyay Patra’ (manifesto) row The development comes amid Congress ‘Nyay Patra’ (manifesto) row. BJP alleged that the grand old party has written in its manifesto about bringing personal laws for a particular community. Through this move, Congress aims to impose Sharia law, bringing a Taliban-style rule to India.

Slamming Congress, BJP chief JP Nadda said, "The hidden agenda of Congress and INDI Alliance is to snatch away the rights of SC, ST, OBC and give the same to Muslims. Congress says that the first right to resources of the country is that of Muslims. Whereas, PM Narendra Modi says that the first right to resources of the country is that of the poor." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further adds, “Manmohan Singh did not make that statement mistakenly. He did it deliberately because while answering a question in April 2009 - during a press conference in Mumbai - he stood by his statement and said that minorities, especially Muslims, should be given priority and the first right to resources of the country should be theirs."

(With inputs from agencies)

