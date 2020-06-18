BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday approved four candidates for the legislative council bypolls in Karnataka - Prathap Simha Nayak, N.Nagaraju (M.T.B), R.Shankar, and Sunil Valyapure.

The central leadership of the party had accepted some of the proposals made by the state unit.

Nagaraju and Shankar had helped bring down the H.D.Kumaraswamy-led coalition government and installed B.S.Yediyurappa-led BJP in power last year.

A.H.Vishwanath, former Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) president, was dropped from the list of hopefuls. Vishwanath had Yediyurappa's backing.

Nagaraju had lost his Hoskote seat in the December bypolls while Shankar was asked not to contest from Rannebennur.

Nayak is the former district BJP president of Dakshina Kannada while Valyapure had helped Umesh Jadhav beat Congress heavyweight Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi last year.

The nomination to the upper house is only one part of the solution to keep dissent under control since at least two of them (Nagaraju and Shankar) nurse aspirations to be included in the state cabinet.

Dropping Vishwanath may see some backlash from the turncoats as well as a section of the old guard who have demanded to be included into the state cabinet.

The legislative council polls are scheduled for 29 June.

