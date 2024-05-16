BJP leaders slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that he is trying to shield his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting on Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chairperson Swati Maliwa l.

Shehzad Poonawala, sharing an image that showed Kejriwal and Bibhav Kumar, said on X (previously Twitter), "72 hours No FIR on Bibhav Kumar instead Kejriwal is protecting him! Roaming around with him.."

Further, claiming that assault on Maliwal was done at the behest of Kejriwal, he added, “Sheesh Mahal is Apradh Mahal & just like Draupadi cheerharan--a woman Rajya Sabha MP was subjected to violence, assault."

"Now she is being pressured to keep silent or change her story as is evident from statements of Naveen Jaihind & Nitin Tyagi of AAP hence she hasn't approached the police yet True face of AAP - Anti women anarchist party," Poonawala said.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva added, “Last night, Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Bibhav were seen together at Lucknow airport. This shows Arvind Kejriwal himself stands with the oppression of women. The person who has been accused of assaulting Swati Maliwal is roaming around with him. This is the real face of Aam Aadmi Party which is anti-women."

Meanwhile, the vice president of the BJP's Delhi unit, posted on X, "This is the photo of Lucknow airport last night The one in the black shirt is Vibhav who hit Swati Maliwal Along with Sanjay Singh who said that Bibhav did a very wrong thing, Kejriwal is angry The third one is Kejriwal himself who is accused of getting Swati beaten up."

After initially reserving silence in the matter, the AAP owned up to the incident, with senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh saying that the CM had taken due cognisance of the incident and strict action would follow. Condemning the incident, Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that Kejriwal had taken cognisance of the matter and directed strict action.

(With inputs from agencies)

