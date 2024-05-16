Arvind Kejriwal spotted with Bibhav Kumar, who ‘misbehaved’ with Swati Maliwal; BJP says ‘Draupadi's cheerharan’
After initially reserving silence, the AAP owned up to the incident. Condemning it, Sanjay Singh said that Kejriwal had taken cognisance of the matter and directed strict action.
BJP leaders slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that he is trying to shield his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting on Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.