Political toilet trouble: The TOTO row surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi bungalow explained

An inventory shared by BJP lists lavish items in Kejriwal's former residence, including smart toilets and premium appliances, totaling crores. Atishi, his successor, downplays the allegations, asserting her commitment to public service over luxury living.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated21 Oct 2024, 03:42 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that crores of rupees were spent on state-of-the-art household goods including a 'missing; hi-tech toilet seat in the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow which was occupied for over nine years by the former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The saffron party cited an unverified inventory puportedly prepared by the Public Workds Department (PWD) before Kejriwal vacated the bungalow and after his successor Atishi left it earlier this month.

The sprawling 21,000-square-foot residence features a range of opulent items including 16 Sony Ultra Slim Smart 4K TVs, which collectively cost 64 lakh and motorised window curtains valued between 4-6 crore. There is also a luxurious recliner sofas priced at 10 lakh as mentioned the in invetory shared by teh BJP. The inventory was compiled at the request of the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office as it prepares to transition the property to the new Chief Minister, Atishi.

Smart toilet worth 10-12 lakh

BJP national IT department head Amit Malviya shared the list of items in a post on X “Here is the list of electric appliances and gadgets installed in Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheeshmahal'. But here is the surprise. Fully automatic, sensor-equipped TOTO smart toilet seats with features like automatic open-close seat, heated seat, wireless remote deodorizer and automatic flushing, installed for the comfort ....go missing.”

Malviya claimed the cost of one such toilet ranged between 10-12 lakh.

What is a TOTO toilet?

A TOTO smart toilet is an advanced toilet that combines traditional toilet functions with modern technology for better comfort and hygiene. Some features include heated water for cleansing, sensors triggering flushing, temperature-controlled seats, air dryers, deodorizes to reduce odour, to name a few

TOTO is a product manufactured by Japanese multinational toilet manufacturer – Toto Ltd, formerly known as Tōyō Tōki.

No official reaction was available from the PWD of the Delhi government which owns and allots the bungalow, on the inventory of items shared by the BJP.

We do not need a bungalow: Atishi

The bungalow was allotted to Kejriwal's successor Atishi who has yet to take its possession.

"BJP can keep the house and allot it to any of its leaders. We don't care about the house, bungalow or car. We will work for the people of Delhi, even if we have to work from the street," Atishi said in a press conference replying to the charges of the saffron party said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a statement said the chief minister's residence should be equipped with modern amenities but wasting public money on extravagance under the guise of comfort is condemnable.

Earlier, the BJP ran a campaign against Kejriwal, alleging irregularities in the reconstruction of the Flagstaff Road bungalow dubbing it "Sheeshmahal" for costly interiors and household goods.

A probe was already underway over the alleged violations of rules in the reconstruction of the bungalow.

Luxaries

The inventory also lists an OSADA full body massage chair, priced at 4 lakh, and a Bose loudspeaker valued at 4.5 lakh.

BJP can keep the house and allot it to any of its leaders. We don't care about the house, bungalow or car. We will work for the people of Delhi, even if we have to work from the street.

The kitchen features high-end appliances, including smart refrigerators with inbuilt TVs and AI vision screens priced at 9 lakh, a 73-litre steam oven for 9 lakh, and a 50-litre microwave oven costing 6 lakh.

A BOSCH Series 8 built-in coffee machine, valued at 2.5 lakh, adds to the list of extravagant kitchen gadgets.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The controversy highlights concerns over transparency in government spending.
  • Luxury items in government residences can lead to public scrutiny and political backlash.
  • Political narratives can shape public perception of governance and accountability.

