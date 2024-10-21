Political toilet trouble: The TOTO row surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi bungalow explained

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that crores of rupees were spent on state-of-the-art household goods including a 'missing; hi-tech toilet seat in the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow which was occupied for over nine years by the former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The saffron party cited an unverified inventory puportedly prepared by the Public Workds Department (PWD) before Kejriwal vacated the bungalow and after his successor Atishi left it earlier this month.

The sprawling 21,000-square-foot residence features a range of opulent items including 16 Sony Ultra Slim Smart 4K TVs, which collectively cost ₹64 lakh and motorised window curtains valued between ₹4-6 crore. There is also a luxurious recliner sofas priced at ₹10 lakh as mentioned the in invetory shared by teh BJP. The inventory was compiled at the request of the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office as it prepares to transition the property to the new Chief Minister, Atishi.

Smart toilet worth ₹ 10-12 lakh BJP national IT department head Amit Malviya shared the list of items in a post on X “Here is the list of electric appliances and gadgets installed in Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheeshmahal'. But here is the surprise. Fully automatic, sensor-equipped TOTO smart toilet seats with features like automatic open-close seat, heated seat, wireless remote deodorizer and automatic flushing, installed for the comfort ....go missing.”

Malviya claimed the cost of one such toilet ranged between ₹10-12 lakh.

What is a TOTO toilet? A TOTO smart toilet is an advanced toilet that combines traditional toilet functions with modern technology for better comfort and hygiene. Some features include heated water for cleansing, sensors triggering flushing, temperature-controlled seats, air dryers, deodorizes to reduce odour, to name a few

TOTO is a product manufactured by Japanese multinational toilet manufacturer – Toto Ltd, formerly known as Tōyō Tōki.

No official reaction was available from the PWD of the Delhi government which owns and allots the bungalow, on the inventory of items shared by the BJP.

We do not need a bungalow: Atishi The bungalow was allotted to Kejriwal's successor Atishi who has yet to take its possession.

"BJP can keep the house and allot it to any of its leaders. We don't care about the house, bungalow or car. We will work for the people of Delhi, even if we have to work from the street," Atishi said in a press conference replying to the charges of the saffron party said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a statement said the chief minister's residence should be equipped with modern amenities but wasting public money on extravagance under the guise of comfort is condemnable.

Earlier, the BJP ran a campaign against Kejriwal, alleging irregularities in the reconstruction of the Flagstaff Road bungalow dubbing it "Sheeshmahal" for costly interiors and household goods.

A probe was already underway over the alleged violations of rules in the reconstruction of the bungalow.

Luxaries The inventory also lists an OSADA full body massage chair, priced at ₹4 lakh, and a Bose loudspeaker valued at ₹ 4.5 lakh.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal reacts after Donald Trump vows to cut US electricity rates

BJP can keep the house and allot it to any of its leaders. We don't care about the house, bungalow or car. We will work for the people of Delhi, even if we have to work from the street.

The kitchen features high-end appliances, including smart refrigerators with inbuilt TVs and AI vision screens priced at ₹ 9 lakh, a 73-litre steam oven for ₹ 9 lakh, and a 50-litre microwave oven costing ₹ 6 lakh.

A BOSCH Series 8 built-in coffee machine, valued at ₹ 2.5 lakh, adds to the list of extravagant kitchen gadgets.