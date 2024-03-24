Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai shared a viral video of DMK minister Anitha Radhakrishnan and accused him of using derogatory remarks against Prime Miniter Narendra Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders slammed DMK minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai shared a viral video of the minister and accused him of using derogatory remarks against PM Modi.

Annamalai said, "DMK leaders have reached a new low in their uncouth behaviour by passing vile comments & unpardonable public discourse against our Hon PM Thiru Narendra Modi."

He said the BJP would take up the matter with the Election Commission and the Director General of Police, seeking the "strictest and immediate action" against Radhakrishnan.

The Tamil Nadu BJP also posted the video on X, saying Radhakrishnan spoke "disgustingly about" PM Modi. It also alleged that DMK MP Kanimozhi "stood witness to this nauseating act".

“When they have nothing to criticise, this is the level DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi avl was on the stage and did not bother to stop her colleague," Annamalai tweeted.

Meanwhile, state BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said the minister should be sacked and arrested immediately. "It is the dirtiest word in English language if we translate it...If the DMK has some shame, they should dismiss this minister for abusing PM in a filthy manner...," he added.

Meanwhile, Union minister Anurag Thakur also strongly condemned Radhakrishnan's remarks against the prime minister and said there is no place for such language in democracy.

"When destruction befalls man, it is the conscience which dies first. The conscience of those in 'INDI alliance' is dead," Thakur was quoted by PTI as saying.

"One of their ministers [INDIA bloc] yesterday hurled dirty abuses at Prime Minister Modi, made derogatory comments against the prime minister using objectionable words, in the presence of a woman MP of the party," Thakur said.

"With Radhakrishnan's remarks, the total number of abuses hurled at Prime Minister Modi by the opposition leaders has reached 120," Thakur reportedly said. "Every time they abused Modi ji, people of India showered that much more love on him," he added.

