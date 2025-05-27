Subscribe

BJP spent ₹57 cr on Delhi polls, 68% went to ‘party propaganda’ – full breakdown inside

With 48 of the 70 seats, the BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years ending the ten-year-rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the elections held in February this year.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated27 May 2025, 08:12 AM IST
Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena with Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, BJP MPs and Delhi cabinet ministers during a programme at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Monday, May 26, 2025.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spent 57.65 crore on electioneering in Delhi polls 2025, according to the expenditure report filed by the saffron party with the Election Commission of India. This is about 40 per cent more than 41.06 crore that the party party spent on Delhi elections five years ago in 2020.

With 48 of the 70 seats, the BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years ending the ten-year-rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the elections held in February this year. The AAP finished second with 22 seats while the Congress drew blank for the third straight election in the national capital.

The saffron party spent 18.5 crore on 68 candidates — including 25 lakh to each of them – according to the election expenditure report available on the ECI website. The party had earlier submitted part expenditure report. However, the complete details were made available on the ECI website on 26 May, Monday.

The AAP spent 14.5 crore on campaigning during the Delhi Assembly elections while the Congress party spent 46.18 crore, according to the expenditure reports filed by the two parties earlier.

A candidate can spend up to 40 lakh for campaigning during assembly elections,and a party can spend as much for a seat. The expenditure by the parties doesn't reflect the money spent by candidates during elections.

The BJP party spent ₹39.14 crore on ‘general party propaganda,’ according to the expenditure report. Of this ₹29 crore was spent on media advertising. While ₹1.18 crore went to DB Corp, which publishes Danik Bhaskar, ₹11.8 lakh to Bharat Prakashan, which publishes Organiser and Panchjanya, the mouthpiece of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), widely regarded as political mentor of the BJP.
All parties have to sumit election expenditure details before the Election Commission of India.

The BJP party spent 39.14 crore on ‘general party propaganda,’ according to the expenditure report. Of this, 29 crore was spent on media advertising.

While 1.18 crore went to DB Corp, which publishes Danik Bhaskar, 11.8 lakh to Bharat Prakashan, which publishes Organiser and Panchjanya, the mouthpiece of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), widely regarded as political mentor of the BJP.

About 9.44 lakh were spent on publicity in Aadhyaasi Media, and Kovai Media, which publish OpIndia, Swarajya respectively. Another 1.18 crore was paid to One97 Communications, which owns Paytm, a digital and financial services technology company, according to the expenditure report .

The BJP’s Delhi unit began the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election  with a balance of 89.92 crore and received an additional 93.42 lakh during the election period and ended the polls with a balance of 91.1 crore, as per the report.

The BJP’s Delhi state unit spent more than 25 crore in advertisements.

