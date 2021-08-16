BJP support base largely intact despite second wave shock

It is not surprising that people rely less on politicians and more on their social associations for support, given the Indian state’s failure to provide basic public goods even during normal times. These shortcomings have created space for other voluntary associations to play important roles, particularly during a crisis. Since government failure is normalised and expected, politicians don’t feel vulnerable despite the scale of the crisis. It is also worth noting that the BJP gets a much more favourable rating (30%) on pandemic-relief activities compared to any other party. The same figure was only 6% for the Congress. All other parties individually had even lower ratings, suggesting that the BJP’s outreach has helped deflect blame from government mismanagement to some extent.