BJP support base stable, AAP seeing gains, finds survey

Fresh off its decisive victory in Punjab and raring to go in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year, AAP seems to be capturing public imagination more than before, the survey showed. However, the party remains a large-city phenomenon: Tier-1 and Tier-2 are the key drivers of its voter base. There are geographical limitations, too, to which pockets the party is gaining. AAP’s popularity is concentrated primarily in North India (13%), followed by western India (7%), and to spread further, it will need to gain significant ground in the South, where its support base is the lowest. The survey largely represents affluent urban Indians based on ownership of consumer goods and is not representative of the entire voter base.