BJP suspends 58 ex-mayors, corporators and workers from Mumbai & Nagpur amid Maharashtra civic polls. Know why

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled 58 functionaries from Mumbai and Nagpur for six years following breaches of party discipline ahead of the January 15 elections for 29 municipal corporations.

This disciplinary measure against former mayors, councilors, and prominent workers comes amidst widespread internal friction affecting nearly all primary political organizations and coalitions throughout the state.

The action has been taken for defying official nominees, damaging the party’s reputation, and refusing to support Mahayuti candidates, as reported by news agency PTI citing BJP sources.

Of those disciplined, 26 are based in Mumbai, including Divya Dhole (Ward 60), Nehal Amar Shah (Ward 177), Janhavi Rane (Ward 205), Asawari Patil (Ward 2, now running with Shiv Sena UBT), Mohan Ambekar (Ward 166), and Dhanashree Baghel (Ward 131).

The 32 individuals ousted in Nagpur include Vinayak Dehankar, spouse of ex-mayor Archana Dehankar, along with former representatives Sunil Agrawal and Dheeraj Chavan, the sources told PTI.

Nagpur BJP chief Dayashankar Tiwari issued the formal dismissal orders.

The electoral competition has reached a fever pitch as parties prepare for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and various other local body contests.

The current cycle has been marked by intense hostility as partners within the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances compete independently or form unusual local pacts.

BJP promises 100 concrete roads, 300-bed hospital in Mira Bhayandar The construction of more than 100 new concrete roads, the creation of a 300-bed civil hospital, and initiatives to curb air and noise pollution are central pledges in the BJP’s manifesto for Mira Bhayandar residents ahead of the upcoming civic elections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP President Ravindra Chavan, and local MLA Narendra Mehta unveiled the party’s platform on Friday during a campaign rally for the January 15 Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) polls. Titled 'Resolve for the Development of Mira-Bhayandar', the document presents a detailed strategy to evolve the locality into a modern, secure, and ecologically sustainable smart city.

The competition to lead the civic administration features a contest between Mahayuti partners, the BJP and Shiv Sena. The manifesto highlights the benefits of a 'triple engine' governance model, utilizing the BJP's presence at both Federal and State levels to fast-track local infrastructure projects. Key promises include building over 100 concrete roads to guarantee a pothole-free environment, introducing expanded bus fleets, and implementing a regulated shared rickshaw network.