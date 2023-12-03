Politics
BJP sweeps three of four state assembly elections
Dhrubo Jyoti 5 min read 03 Dec 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Summary
- Congress wins Telangana; BJP retains MP, reclaims Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Mizoram results today
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tightened its grip over India’s heartland with emphatic victories across three major states on Sunday, boosting the ruling party’s prospects of prevailing in next summer’s general election. The results also ring alarm bells for the Opposition, specifically the Congress party, which was outgunned and now faces uncomfortable seat-sharing talks with potential allies in the INDIA bloc.
Catch all the Elections News, Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less