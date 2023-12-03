BJP sweeps three of four state assembly elections

The results—the best possible outcome in this round for the BJP—will cast a long shadow on the Opposition’s ability to put up a credible fight against the party in elections next year, raise uncomfortable questions about the Congress’s dismal head-to-head record against the BJP in the Hindi belt, and effectively relegate it to southern India. The BJP will welcome the electorate’s ringing endorsement of its strategy to fight state polls under Modi, and focus on welfare outreach and ground presence. Clearly, the party was able to manage anti-incumbency a lot better than it was expected to (such as in Madhya Pradesh) and cash in on anti-incumbency (in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh).