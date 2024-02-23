Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath said on Friday urged the people of the state and the "brave" Congress workers to join the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in maximum numbers". The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on March 2.

In a post on X on Friday, Kamal Nath said, "The people of Madhya Pradesh and Congress workers are excited to welcome Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has taken to the streets across the country and announced a decisive fight against injustice, oppression and exploitation."

"I urge the people of Madhya Pradesh and the brave workers of Congress to become the strength and courage of Rahul Gandhi by joining the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in maximum numbers. Together, you and I will bring this great campaign against injustice to an end," Kamal Nath's tweet read.

Kamal Nath's 'BJP switch' buzz

Kamal Nath's statement came days after Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders dispelled the rumours that Nath, along with his son Nakul Nath, could leave the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This speculation became rife when Kamal Nath and his son reached Delhi last week.

However, several local leaders of the Congress from Kamal Nath's stronghold of the Chhindwara district joined the BJP on Wednesday, February 21. Chhindwara district BJP president claimed 1,500 Congressmen, including over 700 from the newly-created Pandhurna district, joined the BJP.

The Congressmen who crossed over to the BJP fold included state Congress general secretary Ujjwal Singh Chauhan, councillors, sarpanches, janpad members, and workers, PTI reported.

Earlier, sources told news agency PTI that Kamal Nath will join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. During the four-day tour of Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi will conduct road shows and meetings. He will perform puja at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and address a public meeting in Dhar district on March 6, said state Congress president Jitu Patwari.

"Kamal Nath has said that he would join the the yatra during its Madhya Pradesh leg, so there is no spice left for the media and BJP," a senior party leader was quoted by PTI as saying, apparently referring to the speculation about Nath's possible switch to the BJP.

