After 'BJP switch' buzz, Kamal Nath urges MP Congress workers to join Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra: 'Hum or aap milkar...'
In a post on X on Friday, Kamal Nath said the people of Madhya Pradesh and Congress workers are excited to welcome Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The rally is expected to enter the state on Match 2.
Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath said on Friday urged the people of the state and the "brave" Congress workers to join the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in maximum numbers". The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on March 2.
