Avadh Ojha, a renowned UPSC coaching teacher, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in the presence of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Hours later, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared an old video of the UPSC teacher and motivational speaker, in which he criticised Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP.

In the video, Ojha, founder of IQRA IAS Coaching in Pune, describes the party convenor Arvind Kejriwal's appearance, wearing a torn shirt, slippers and a muffler.

“Arvind Kejriwal, shirt bahar kie hue, shirt fati hai, chappal pehne, muffler bandhe. Keh rahe Bharat mein badha corruption hai, aur main corruption hataunga (Arvind Kejriwal, wearing a torn shirt, slippers, and muffler, vowed to reduce corruption),” Avadh Ojha says in the video shared by BJP on X.

He also took a jibe at Kejriwal, referencing the Delhi government's liquor policy and comparing it to AAP's past criticism of the BJP government for its liquor policy in Gujarat.

“Pehle bolte the Modiji sharab Gujarat mein illegal bechte the, fir pata chala ki paisa toh sharab se hi ata hai. Fir Punjab election ladhna tha, isne Delhi mein bech di (Earlier, he used to say Modiji is selling illegal liquor in Gujarat. Now, when he got to know that actual money comes from liquor and AAP has to contest Punjab elections, he sold it in Delhi),” Ojha says in the video.

Avadh Ojha joins AAP Ojha, popularly known as Ojha ‘Sir’ among UPSC aspirants, is a civil service coaching teacher and motivational speaker. While joining AAP on Monday, he highlighted that his main aim in joining politics is to work in the field of education.

"Education is a medium that forms the soul of our families, the fabric of our society, and the bedrock of our nation. All great nations across the world have had education as a cornerstone of their progress," Ojha said after joining the party.

"I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for giving me a chance to work in the field of education in politics," he added.

AAP chief Kejriwal said that Ojha's joining the party will strengthen its efforts to improve the education system.

“Whenever we welcome a new leader into the AAP, we often say that their presence will strengthen the party. Today, I would like to say that Avadh Ojha’s entry into politics will strengthen the entire education system in the country," Kejriwal said.