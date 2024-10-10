BJP takes ‘insipid’ jibe at Congress over 26/11 Mumbai attacks after Donald Trump hails PM Modi

After former US President Donlad Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his response to perceived threats to India's national security, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took a jibe at the previous Congress-led UPA government for its “insipid response” during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In a podcast, Trump calling PM Modi his "friend", "the nicest human being", and a "total killer" when "somebody" threatens India.

Sharing the viral clip of Trump at the Flagrant podcast, BJP's official X handle compared PM Modi's aggressive retaliation with UPA's "insipid response" to the terror attack in Mumbai.

"Former American President Donald Trump, in the Flagrant podcast, describes Prime Minister Modi as the nicest human being but also a total killer," BJP said in the post.

BJP, in the post quoted Trump as saying that Modi took him by surprise with his threat of aggressive retaliation against Pakistan when he said we would handle them; “India has defeated them for hundreds of years.”

“Compare this to Congress-led UPA's insipid response in the wake of the horrific terror attack in Mumbai,” the saffron party quipped.

Donald Trump praises PM Modi at Flagrant podcast In the podcast hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akash Singh, Trump also described PM Modi's change in demeanour in response to perceived threats and said that while the Prime Minister is the nicest, he can also be a total killer.

While speaking about his assessment of world leaders on the podcast, Trump said, "Modi (India), he's a friend of mine and also the nicest human being. On the outside, he looks like he's your father. He is the nicest and a total killer."

Trump also said that before Narendra Modi assumed office as India's Prime Minister in 2014, there was instability due to frequent changes in the leadership.

Recalling the iconic “Howdy, Modi” of 2019, Trump said, “They did a thing called Howdy, Modi in Houston, Texas. It was me and him and it was beautiful. It was a gathering of around 80,000 people and it felt like crazy. We were walking about. Today, maybe I won't be able to do something like that.”

He also claimed that he shares a “very good relationship” with Narendra Modi.

Lavishing high praise on PM Modi, Trump described as a leader who is tough in dealing with India's adversaries when required. He then imitated PM Modi's remarks and his tough tone and tenor on the question of dealing with the western neighbour who has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

Without directly naming Pakistan, Trump said, “We have a very good relationship. He is the nicest human being, but we had a couple of occasions where somebody was threatening India, and I told Modi, let me help as I am very good with those people. To which he (Modi) aggressively responded, 'I do it, I will handle it and would do anything necessary. We have defeated them for hundreds of years.' And I said, whoa, what just happened there.”