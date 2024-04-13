BJP a threat to TMC in West Bengal? Opinion polls give edge to PM Modi's party, but is it possible?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Several pre-election opinion polls and top political strategist Prashant Kishor gave an edge to the BJP over the ruling TMC in West Bengal. Here's a deep dive into what the opinion polls suggest and what factors may work in favour of and against the saffron party.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, several opinion polls gave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. In case the BJP takes the lead in the state, it will come as a major blow to Mamata Banerjee's TMC which has been in power in the state since 2011.