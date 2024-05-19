BJP to give legal support to influencer Bhiku Mhatre arrested for post against Karnataka govt
Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of blatant abuse of power, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have vowed to provide legal support to an influencer named ‘Bhiku Mhatre’ after media reports said that the Karnataka Police arrested him over a now-deleted social media post over the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.