Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of blatant abuse of power, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have vowed to provide legal support to an influencer named ‘Bhiku Mhatre’ after media reports said that the Karnataka Police arrested him over a now-deleted social media post over the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said: “This is blatant abuse of power by Karnataka Congress Govt. We will fight this, both inside courts and outside."

According to The Indian Express, Mhatre, who has an X account with name ‘MumbaichaDon’, reportedly had alleged in his post last month that the Congress “wants to take away wealth from Hindus and distribute it to Muslims as it hates Hindus".

The X user was arrested from South Goan city of Ponda by Karnataka police’s cyber crime branch for sharing an edited clip of Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on reservations and posting a tweet on Congress manifesto in which he attacked the Muslim community.

A Congress worker J. Saravanan from Srirampura had filed an FIR against him.

According to the FIR, Bhiku Mhatre’s post “tried to trigger communal unrest in the society by intentionally creating hatred between the Hindus and Muslims." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, Bhiku Mhatre posted a notice issued to him by X after the social media company received a notice from the magistrate court regarding the account ‘@MumbaichaDon’.

“This court order obligates X to produce information related to your account. We cannot give you any legal advice, but suggest that you may wish to seek your own legal counsel in this matter," the X notice said.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, “We are in touch with his family and will ensure he gets all legal support. Congress has unleashed anarchy and is intolerant of dissent. But there won’t be another #Emergency in this country, ever."

Condemning the arrest of X user ‘@MumbaichaDon’, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said: “It is a blatant attack on free speech and a dangerous precedent. They need to know that democracy thrives on diverse opinions, not suppression."

