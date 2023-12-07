The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a high-level meeting on Thursday, amid suspense on the new chief ministers for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Hindustan Times reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting will be held days after the BJP won assembly elections in the three states on December 3. The saffron party ousted Congress from power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The party managed to stave off anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh where it has been ruling for the past 18 years.

Earlier in the day, 10 BJP MPs including two Union ministers who won assembly elections, resigned from the Lok Sabha. These 10 MPs tendered their resignations after calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhya Pradesh In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP managed to get a two-thirds majority by winning 163 out of 230 seats. Amid speculations about the next chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was never a chief minister contender. “Neither was I the CM contender earlier nor now. I am just a party worker and whatever post or duty the party will give I will fulfil that," he said.

Besides Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the names of key BJP leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Kailash Vijayvargiya are doing rounds for the top post.

Rajasthan The saffron party managed to oust Congress from power in Rajasthan, by winning 115 out of 199 seats in recently concluded Assembly polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some of the prominent faces of BJP from the state, including two-time chief minister Vasundhara Raje; Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency, Mahant Balak Nath from Tijara constituency; and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore from the Jhotwara constituency are among the top contenders for the post of chief minister of Rajasthan.

Chhattisgarh The BJP returned to power in Chhattisgarh by winning 54 out of 90 seats, reducing the grand old party to 35. Raman Singh, Arun Sao, OP Chaudhary and Gomti Sai are the prominent faces whose names are doing rounds for the top job in the state.

