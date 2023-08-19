comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Politics / News/  BJP to protest against Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka govt on Aug 23, accuses Congress of rampant corruption
Back

Claiming of ‘rampant corruption’ and lack of developmental work by the present government, BJP leaders will protest against Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka. The massive protest will be held in Bengaluru on August 23.

The decision was announced after a meeting of senior BJP leaders, Bengaluru legislators and MPs was held at former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's residence on Friday. The meeting was also joined by Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai.

Also Read: Karnataka flight passenger caught smuggling 267g crude gold hidden as nuts and bolts

The Karnataka BJP unit has decided to hold a massive protest in the city against the "rampant corruption" of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, veteran party leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday.

Also Read: Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah announces discontinuation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in higher studies

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, there are speculations that the MLAs and few leaders from the opposition, who had earlier quit the Congress, leading to the collapse of the then Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019 -- will be rejoining the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. B S Yediyurappa snubbed these rumours and expressed confidence that no one will quit the party and the leadership will strive to resolve the issue with members soon.

Also Read: Karnataka govt finds a solution for Bengaluru's traffic issues | Details here

"State government is immersed in corruption. Party (BJP) leaders have discussed this for over two hours on this in detail, and have decided to organise a protest on August 23, by gathering about five to six thousand people in Bengaluru to create public awareness about the corruption of this government," he said.

Corruption, dictatorship and non-development all need to be protested against, so on the 23rd (August) under the leadership of Yediyurappa, we have decided to have a huge protest in Bengaluru,Former Karnataka CM and BJP Leader Basavaraj Bommai told ANI.

In his media address, Yediyurappa claimed that all the developmental works by the state government have came to a standstill since they came to power.

"All works have come to standstill since they came to power, the government is looting the treasury. We were silent all these days to give the new government some time, but with corruption crossing all limits, no development work, and transfer business being rampant, it is inevitable to hold protests," he said, adding that the government has indulged in daylight loot without any fear about opposition.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App