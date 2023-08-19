Claiming of ‘rampant corruption’ and lack of developmental work by the present government, BJP leaders will protest against Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka. The massive protest will be held in Bengaluru on August 23.

The decision was announced after a meeting of senior BJP leaders, Bengaluru legislators and MPs was held at former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's residence on Friday. The meeting was also joined by Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai.

The Karnataka BJP unit has decided to hold a massive protest in the city against the "rampant corruption" of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, veteran party leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, there are speculations that the MLAs and few leaders from the opposition, who had earlier quit the Congress, leading to the collapse of the then Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019 -- will be rejoining the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. B S Yediyurappa snubbed these rumours and expressed confidence that no one will quit the party and the leadership will strive to resolve the issue with members soon.

"State government is immersed in corruption. Party (BJP) leaders have discussed this for over two hours on this in detail, and have decided to organise a protest on August 23, by gathering about five to six thousand people in Bengaluru to create public awareness about the corruption of this government," he said.

Corruption, dictatorship and non-development all need to be protested against, so on the 23rd (August) under the leadership of Yediyurappa, we have decided to have a huge protest in Bengaluru,Former Karnataka CM and BJP Leader Basavaraj Bommai told ANI.