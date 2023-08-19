BJP to protest against Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka govt on Aug 23, accuses Congress of rampant corruption2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Alleging the Congress government of ‘rampant corruption' in Karnataka, BJP leaders will hold a massive protest against Siddaramaiah-led government in Bengaluru on 23rd August
Claiming of ‘rampant corruption’ and lack of developmental work by the present government, BJP leaders will protest against Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka. The massive protest will be held in Bengaluru on August 23.
In his media address, Yediyurappa claimed that all the developmental works by the state government have came to a standstill since they came to power.
"All works have come to standstill since they came to power, the government is looting the treasury. We were silent all these days to give the new government some time, but with corruption crossing all limits, no development work, and transfer business being rampant, it is inevitable to hold protests," he said, adding that the government has indulged in daylight loot without any fear about opposition.