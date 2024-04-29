BJP to replace Harsh Malhotra with Arvinder Singh Lovely on East Delhi Lok Sabha seat? Ex-Congress MLA reveals...
Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the post of Delhi Congress president in 2015 as well. He joined the BJP in 2017 but returned to the Congress almost nine months later
A former Congress MLA has claimed that politician Arvinder Singh Lovely, who on Sunday resigned from the party's chief post from the Delhi unit, would be joining rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message