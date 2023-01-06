BJP to retain persons in all key posts in view of upcoming polls: Report

BJP to retain persons in all key posts in view of upcoming polls: Report2 min read . 06:15 AM IST
- Sources further added that there won't be any change in organisation until it is more than necessary.
As several state assembly elections are dated this year and the crucial Lok Sabha elections next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to retain the persons in all key posts, sources told ANI.
“In view of the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly elections to be held in the coming days, BJP has decided that the national president will get an extension and the state presidents of any state will not be changed unless there is a demand for the replacement of the state president," sources said.
Sources further added that there won't be any change in organization until it is more than necessary.
It is important to note that there is not much time left for the Lok Sabha election 2024 and assembly elections are also just a few months away.
This year is important from the point of view of elections. Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh this year.
In six out of these nine states, governments of BJP and its allies are in power. While there are Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Telangana is governed by the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi).
BJP will declare the status quo of the national Party post after the national office-bearers meeting on 16 January, the sources said.
Nadda's three-year term as the party president ends later this month. However, in view of upcoming elections, his term is being extended.
Meanwhile, after capturing Karnataka, the saffron has also started preparations to spread its wings in other southern states as well. News agency ANI, citing sources had said on 1 January that the saffron party's preparations are in full swing with the deployment of seasoned BJP workers on more than 50 seats.
BJP conducted training of the new workers in Hyderabad a few days back. Senior BJP leaders BL Santosh, Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, and Vinod Tawde participated in the training camp. In the training camp held at Hyderabad, the BJP workers have been given a target to strengthen the party in the South in the next year so that in 2024 BJP once again form government in the 2024 Lok Sabha by winning a large number of seats from the south.
(With inputs from ANI)
