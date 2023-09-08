BJP to tie up with HD Deve Gowda's JDS for 2024 Lok Sabha polls; BS Yediyurappa says ‘4 seats confirmed…’1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 01:05 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will tie up with former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's party Janata Dal (Secular) for the 2024 Lok Sabha election former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa confirmed on Friday. The two parties will have an understanding in Karnataka for both Lok Sabha and local body elections.