The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will tie up with former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's party Janata Dal (Secular) for the 2024 Lok Sabha election former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa confirmed on Friday. The two parties will have an understanding in Karnataka for both Lok Sabha and local body elections.

Speaking about the alliance, Yediyurappa says "I am happy that Deve Gowda ji met our Prime Minister and they have already finalised about 4 seats. I welcome them..."

As sources close to PTI, opinions have been sought by the MLAs, ex-MLAs, and senior party leaders about supporting the BJP in Loksabha election. Most leaders have given their opinion in favour of an alliance with the BJP.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has, at times, asserted that the JDS would contest elections independently, while HD Devegowda emphasized that the party cadre were not bound to any national party. However, despite these claims, the party only secured 19 seats in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, realizing that its survival hinges on supporting a larger national alliance.

In 2019, the JDS won just one Lok Sabha seat in Hassan, considered its stronghold, where HD Devegowda made way for his grandnephew Prajwal Revanna. Prajwal Revanna's Lok Sabha membership is now in jeopardy as the Karnataka High Court has disqualified him, citing false affidavits submitted during the 2018-2019 general election.

The BJP, which has the support of the Lingayats in Karnataka, seeks to benefit from an alliance with the JDS, which holds a strong base among the Vokkaligas, the other dominant caste in the state.

