The Bharatiya Janata Party has again attacked Trinamool Congress in West Bengal for the alleged Ration Scam in the state. The saffron party alleged that the multi-crore scam ration scam, aka PDS Scam, is not possible without the involvement of the state government.

In its two-and-a-half minute long video, the BJP explained how the investigative agencies have only scratched the surface of the scam, pointing out the involvement of Mamata government in the scam.

Notably, a lot of Bengal ministers are facing Enforcement Directorate’s scrutiny for their involvement in the alleged ration scam. The law enforcement agency found links of many TMC Ministers withbusinessman Bakibur Rahaman, who was arrested in the case in early October in 2023.



A week ago, a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while conducting raids at TMC leader's house in connection with an alleged ration scam in Bengal. The attack took place when the agency officials were raiding the premises of two block-level leaders Shahjahan Sheikh, and Shankar Adhya, and their family members in North 24 Parganas, according to officials.



The mob attacked the investigative officials and broke their vehicles. Sheikh and his family members were not present in the house.

The ED claimed to have found his links with the investigating officer in the case submitted the chargesheet against Mallick and Rahaman before the court.

Mallick was arrested by the central agency in the early hours of October 27 from his residence in Salt Lake on the eastern fringes of Kolkata. The minister, who held the food and supplies portfolio from 2011 to 2021, and Rahaman are at present in judicial remand in connection with the case.

