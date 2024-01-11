 BJP trades barbs with TMC over 'multi-crore ration scam' in Bengal, says ‘agencies have just scratched the surface..’ | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 11 2024 15:59:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.90 0.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 815.85 0.94%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 448.05 -1.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 312.90 -0.14%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,495.00 -1.62%
Business News/ Politics / News/  BJP trades barbs with TMC over 'multi-crore ration scam' in Bengal, says ‘agencies have just scratched the surface..’
Back Back

BJP trades barbs with TMC over 'multi-crore ration scam' in Bengal, says ‘agencies have just scratched the surface..’

 Livemint

A video released by the BJP explains the extent of the ration scam in West Bengal and implicates the Mamata government in its involvement.

In its latest video shared on social media, the BJP attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for its involvement in alleged ration scam (File Photos)Premium
In its latest video shared on social media, the BJP attacked the Mamata Banerjee government for its involvement in alleged ration scam (File Photos)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has again attacked Trinamool Congress in West Bengal for the alleged Ration Scam in the state. The saffron party alleged that the multi-crore scam ration scam, aka PDS Scam, is not possible without the involvement of the state government.

Also Read: West Bengal: ED officials attacked during raids at TMC leader's house; BJP says ‘democracy failing again..'

In its two-and-a-half minute long video, the BJP explained how the investigative agencies have only scratched the surface of the scam, pointing out the involvement of Mamata government in the scam.

Notably, a lot of Bengal ministers are facing Enforcement Directorate’s scrutiny for their involvement in the alleged ration scam. The law enforcement agency found links of many TMC Ministers withbusinessman Bakibur Rahaman, who was arrested in the case in early October in 2023.

Also Read: ED officials attacked by '800-1000' people with 'intent to cause death', Bengal Governor condemns ‘ghastly’ ambush

A week ago, a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while conducting raids at TMC leader's house in connection with an alleged ration scam in Bengal. The attack took place when the agency officials were raiding the premises of two block-level leaders Shahjahan Sheikh, and Shankar Adhya, and their family members in North 24 Parganas, according to officials.

Also Read: ED arrests former Bongaon municipality chairman Shankar Adhya in connection with Bengal ration scam

The mob attacked the investigative officials and broke their vehicles. Sheikh and his family members were not present in the house.

The ED claimed to have found his links with the investigating officer in the case submitted the chargesheet against Mallick and Rahaman before the court.

Mallick was arrested by the central agency in the early hours of October 27 from his residence in Salt Lake on the eastern fringes of Kolkata. The minister, who held the food and supplies portfolio from 2011 to 2021, and Rahaman are at present in judicial remand in connection with the case.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 11 Jan 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App