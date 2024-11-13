‘BJP trying to create controversy’: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar on ‘Kaalia’ remark against Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar downplayed the controversy over Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's remark about HD Kumaraswamy, stating it was a joke between friends.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday played down the controversy triggerred by Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's "Kaalia" remark aimed at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Shivakumar explained that Ahmed Khan and Kumaraswamy share a friendship, implying that the comment was not intended seriously.

Also Read: ‘Dispel rumours’: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar denies ’reports’ of meeting Barack Obama, Kamala Harris

He also criticized the BJP for fueling the controversy, arguing that the matter was being blown out of proportion for political purposes.

“Kumaraswamy and Zameer Ahmed are the closest of friends. Has Kumaraswamy given any statement on this? BJP people are only trying to create controversy. They both are in true love. For more than 20 years, they have been in love. They will speak whatever they want for their love,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Also Read: Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s racist remark against HD Kumaraswamy sparks row; JD(S), BJP hit back

Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan tendered his apology for his remark against Kumaraswamy.

“I apologise if my statement has offended anyone. Earlier, when I was with him, he used to affectionately call me 'kulla' (short) and I used to call him 'black'. I am ready to apologize if my statement offended anyone,” Khan told reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Khan said his remarks would not impact the state's byelection results."It's not an issue on which I need to resign. My statement has been interpreted differently. My statement will not affect the election," he said.

On Monday, Janata Dal Secular strongly condemned the “racist remarks”.

JD(S), on its social media handle X, shared a video in which Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan purportedly makes disparaging remarks against the former chief minister during an election campaign in Channapatna by-polls, referring to him as "Kala Kumaraswamy."

In a social media post on X, the official handle of JD(S) wrote, "Housing Minister @BZZameerAhmedK used racial slurs during Channapatna by-election campaign. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was insulted by Zameer Ahmed Khan as "Kala Kumaraswamy" (Black Kumaraswamy) in Urdu. By this, they have racially insulted the black people and committed racial discrimination. Apart from that, these words of racial hatred coming from the mouth of Zameer Ahmed, who has uplifted a community and encouraged people to deteriorate the peace and order in the society, are an unforgivable crime."

The party also demanded the state Home Minister G Parameshwara and Ramnagar district police to immediately take appropriate legal action against minister Zameer Ahmed for "racial abuse, racism and trying to disturb peace in the society."

Also Read: Mining lease case: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy booked for threatening police officer

The tweet added, "The Secular Janata Dal Party demands that the Home Minister @DrParameshwara and @spramanagara Ramnagar district police immediately take appropriate legal action against minister Zameer Ahmed for racial abuse, racism and trying to disturb peace in the society. Mr. @kharge and @INCIndia president of National Congress should get the resignation of this racist Zameer first if he can maintain morals for the party. @INCKarnataka."

The bypolls on Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna are scheduled for November 13 and the results will be announced on November 23. These seats fell vacant after the resignation of the respective candidates. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNews‘BJP trying to create controversy’: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar on ‘Kaalia’ remark against Kumaraswamy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.90
    09:33 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -2.25 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.20
    09:33 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -7.05 (-2.43%)

    Tata Power share price

    410.00
    09:33 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.25 (-1.03%)

    Vedanta share price

    440.75
    09:33 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    919.90
    09:33 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -67.5 (-6.84%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    63.90
    09:33 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.05 (-5.96%)

    PNC Infratech share price

    301.05
    09:33 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -18.15 (-5.69%)

    Cello World share price

    797.65
    09:33 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -43.75 (-5.2%)
    More from Top Losers

    Medplus Health Services share price

    716.00
    09:33 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    40.35 (5.97%)

    Adani Power share price

    588.90
    09:33 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    31.1 (5.58%)

    Bosch share price

    34,323.25
    09:33 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    1077.3 (3.24%)

    EIH share price

    373.15
    09:33 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    10.9 (3.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.000.00
      Chennai
      77,311.000.00
      Delhi
      77,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.