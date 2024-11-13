Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar downplayed the controversy over Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's remark about HD Kumaraswamy, stating it was a joke between friends.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday played down the controversy triggerred by Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's "Kaalia" remark aimed at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Shivakumar explained that Ahmed Khan and Kumaraswamy share a friendship, implying that the comment was not intended seriously.

He also criticized the BJP for fueling the controversy, arguing that the matter was being blown out of proportion for political purposes.

“Kumaraswamy and Zameer Ahmed are the closest of friends. Has Kumaraswamy given any statement on this? BJP people are only trying to create controversy. They both are in true love. For more than 20 years, they have been in love. They will speak whatever they want for their love," Shivakumar told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan tendered his apology for his remark against Kumaraswamy.

“I apologise if my statement has offended anyone. Earlier, when I was with him, he used to affectionately call me 'kulla' (short) and I used to call him 'black'. I am ready to apologize if my statement offended anyone," Khan told reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Khan said his remarks would not impact the state's byelection results."It's not an issue on which I need to resign. My statement has been interpreted differently. My statement will not affect the election," he said.

On Monday, Janata Dal Secular strongly condemned the "racist remarks".

JD(S), on its social media handle X, shared a video in which Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan purportedly makes disparaging remarks against the former chief minister during an election campaign in Channapatna by-polls, referring to him as "Kala Kumaraswamy."

In a social media post on X, the official handle of JD(S) wrote, "Housing Minister @BZZameerAhmedK used racial slurs during Channapatna by-election campaign. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was insulted by Zameer Ahmed Khan as "Kala Kumaraswamy" (Black Kumaraswamy) in Urdu. By this, they have racially insulted the black people and committed racial discrimination. Apart from that, these words of racial hatred coming from the mouth of Zameer Ahmed, who has uplifted a community and encouraged people to deteriorate the peace and order in the society, are an unforgivable crime."

The party also demanded the state Home Minister G Parameshwara and Ramnagar district police to immediately take appropriate legal action against minister Zameer Ahmed for "racial abuse, racism and trying to disturb peace in the society."

The tweet added, "The Secular Janata Dal Party demands that the Home Minister @DrParameshwara and @spramanagara Ramnagar district police immediately take appropriate legal action against minister Zameer Ahmed for racial abuse, racism and trying to disturb peace in the society. Mr. @kharge and @INCIndia president of National Congress should get the resignation of this racist Zameer first if he can maintain morals for the party. @INCKarnataka."

The bypolls on Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna are scheduled for November 13 and the results will be announced on November 23. These seats fell vacant after the resignation of the respective candidates.