Uddhav also accused the BJP of trying to appropriate the legacy of Bal Thackeray

Following the meeting of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to "steal" another "Thackeray" to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He also accused the party of trying to appropriate the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

Although, while addressing a rally in Nanded, Uddhav claimed that he is not bothered if the BJP took away his estranged cousin.

Earlier today, Raj Thackeray met Amit Shah in Delhi amid speculations of BJP's interest in an alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for a boost in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Sena (UBT) chief charged at the BJP saying that it knows well that they don't get votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maharashtra.

"People vote here in the name of (Bal) Thackeray. This realisation prompted the BJP to try to steal leaders from outside (BJP fold)," he said during his two-day tour of Nanded and Hingoli districts in the Marathwada region.

"First, they stole the photo of Bal Thackeray, but it doesn't matter. Today, they are trying to steal another Thackeray....take it, I and my people are enough," he added.

Claiming that even Christians and Muslims have no issue with his style of Hindutva, Uddhav Thackeray said that the image of Shiv Sena (undivided) was getting sullied when they were with the BJP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is a part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and INDIA bloc.

Uddhav's estranged cousin Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena due to his differences with Uddhav. He then founded the MNS in 2006.

Even though Raj Thackeray he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following, his MNS could not make much impact in the state.

Raj has made several controversial comments against north Indians in the past, and has drawn sharp criticism from several leaders across different political parties, including BJP.

(With agency inputs)

