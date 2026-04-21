BJP urges EC to take action against Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘shocking’ remarks on PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, April 21, urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his “terrorist” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked the grand-old party to submit an apology. In a memorandum to the poll panel, the saffron party demanded the poll panel to “initiate suitable penal and regulatory proceedings under the applicable law.”

What BJP demanded from BJP 1. Take immediate cognizance of the statement being a prima facie violation of the Model Code of Conduct

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2. Direct Mallikarjun Kharge to submit a public apology/retraction and or / impose appropriate campaign restrictions or other corrective measures in accordance with law and ECI directions

3. Initiate suitable penal and regulatory proceedings under the applicable law, including examination of offences under Sections 175, 171/174, 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and any other provisions found applicable upon inquiry.

4. Direct immediate cessation of further dissemination of the impugned statement in campaign material and digital publicity. Direct the media and social media platforms to take it off

5. Pass such further orders as may be necessary to preserve the dignity of the electoral process and ensure a free, fair, peaceful, and issue-based campaign

Senior party leaders such as Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, are also scheduled to meet the EC on Wednesday, April 22, to raise the issue.

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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said also reacted to the remarks my Mallikarjun Kharge. In a post on X, Kirem Rijiju said that the party has filed a complaint against the Congress leader. “We have filed a strong complaint against Congress President Shri @kharge ji for his shocking and disgraceful remark calling Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji a “terrorist.”

"This is not just derogatory, it is a dangerous & unprecedented attack on democratic institutions. A blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Immediate action is non-negotiable,” he said.

What did Mallikarjun Kharge say? The BJP's complaint to the Election Commission came after Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Modi of “terrorising” political parties and people by using government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition.

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While addressing a press conference, Mallikarjun Kharge criticised AIADMK's alliance with the BJP and said, “He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this... he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, maligning opposition parties.”