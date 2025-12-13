BJP Uttar Pradesh to get a new chief – nominations to be filed on Saturday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is entering the final phase of its organisational election process. According to news agency ANI, the nominations for the BJP UP president are scheduled for Saturday, December 13.

The announcement of the new BJP UP chief is expected a day later, on Sunday.

In a meeting in Lucknow on Friday, senior party leaders, including national and state functionaries, finalised the preparations for the organisational elections.

The meeting, chaired by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, was crucial in steering the party's internal democratic procedure, ANI quoted Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya as saying.

Advertisement

“For the election of the State BJP president, the party's National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh chaired an important meeting. State BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, General Secretary (Organisation) BJP, Uttar Pradesh - Dharampal Singh, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and all office bearers were present in the meeting,” he said.

Maurya asserted that the BJP remains committed to a transparent electoral process within the organisation, unlike the Samajwadi Party.

“SP is a one-family party, they make decisions on office bearers while sitting in their dining room. BJP is a democratic party, the largest in the world and an election process is followed here,” he said.

He also claimed the Samajwadi Party “has no future left” and predicted a resounding BJP victory in the 2027 Assembly polls. “In 2027, we will achieve a bigger victory in Uttar Pradesh than in 2017... Akhilesh Yadav's PDA is fake,” he added.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday confirmed that the electoral process is nearing its conclusion. "UP BJP is taking the election of the State party chief to its last stage," he said.