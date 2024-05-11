‘BJP vote-share might fall below 30%,' says Sanjay Jha
While elaborating on his point, Sanjay Jha pointed out that in Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Opposition is not as fragmented as it was in 2014 and barring some exceptions
Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Saturday shared his analysis of the voting in the first three phases of Lok Sabha elections 2024. While praising the Opposition INDIA bloc's "honest and people-focused campaign," Sanjay Jha predicted a sharp fall in the voting percentage for BJP and appealed voters to not resort to NOTA as it will go to waste.